Pumpkins in the Pines fall festival returns to SkyPark at Santa’s Village

Brad Lofland from Skypark at Santa’s Village joined us live with details on their fall festival “Pumpkins in the Pines.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 15, 2021.

