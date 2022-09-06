Gayle Anderson was live at Dodger Stadium to learn how some dog-loving Dodger fans are spending their Labor Day, they are at the popular Pups at the Park, presented by Lucy Pet Foods, held on Monday, Sept. 5 as the Dodgers take on their archrivals, the San Francisco Giants, at 7:10 p.m.

Before the game, fans can parade their dog for a walk around the warning track. Popular Lucy Pet Foods dog, Macho, will lead the parade. Macho set the Guinness World Record for the fastest dog touching all the bases at a Major League Stadium at Dodger Stadium in 2021.

For a complete list of special events and theme games, please visit dodgers.com/events.

For more information about the Lucy Pet Foundation, please visit lucypetfoundation.org.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 5, 2022.