Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has brought back their DIY gingerbread douse kits for a third season to benefit Habitat for Humanity. They’re available at all locations while supplies last.

For more information on the gingerbread houses and the auction for the Chargers playhouse that also gives back to Habitat for Humanity, visit Lazy Dog’s website or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 16, 2021.