NBA Basketball Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined us live to talk about the George Floyd protests, racism and details on what he thinks is the best path forward. Kareem also told us about his new technology service where you can get a custom video message from him for any special occasion including birthday, graduations, Fathers Day and more. For more info, you can visit his website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 3, 2020.