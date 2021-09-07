Radio and TV broadcaster Tim Neverett talks Dodgers, new book ‘COVID Curveball’

L.A. Dodgers radio and TV broadcaster Tim Neverett joined us live to tell us about his new book “Covid Curveball – An Inside View of the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers World Championship Season.” In his book, he offers a riveting inside account of the most unforgettable season in Los Angeles Dodgers history, from the COVID-delayed start through the incredible playoff run, by the broadcaster who saw it all. The book is available on Amazon.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 7, 2021.