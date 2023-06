Jacqueline Sarkissian was live at Raging Waters in San Dimas for the water park’s 40th Anniversary and she tried the brand new ride “Bombs Away,” which has arrived just in time for summer.

To join in on the fun you can visit RagingWaters.com for more information and you can follow them on Instagram @RagingWatersLA.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 9, 2023.