Raising awareness for cerebral palsy with Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation

The executive director of the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation Chris Olver joined us live to talk about their biggest fundraiser of the year called Steptember. 12,000 people from around the country stepped up for cerebral palsy and helped them raise over $1.6 million. KTLA’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group raised $66,490. For more information on Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation including how you can donate, you can visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 11, 2020.

