Businessman and L.A. mayoral candidate Ramit Varma joined us live to talk about what he plans to provide for the city if he is elected mayor.

Visit his website to learn more about his campaign for L.A. Mayor.

The primary election will occur on June 7, and the general election will take place on Nov. 8.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 5, 2022.