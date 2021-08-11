Raven Symone and Miranda Pearman Maday Share their lives through their YouTube Channel

Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Married couple , Raven Symone and Miranda Pearman Maday started their YouTube channel to share their fun lives with other people.

Check out the couple’s YouTube series “8PM” .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 11, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News