Reach your fitness and wellness goals with the ‘Tone It Up’ community

The co-founders of “Tone It Up” Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn joined us live to talk about the incredible fitness and wellness community they’ve built for women and how they’re offering their “Tone It Up” APP for free in the month of September. That means you can have access to hundreds of workouts, their recipes and more through the end of the month. For more info, download the app, visit their website or follow them on Instagram @ToneItUp

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 18, 2020.

