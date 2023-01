For many people, their New Year’s resolution involves fitness.

Fitness trainer Teagen Rose joined us live with details on “The Teagen Technique” and exercises to help stay on track.

For more information on Teagen, visit his website or follow him on Instagram.

To sign up for his next Sunday Funday Fit Camp, visit TeagensFunday.Eventbrite.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 12, 2022.