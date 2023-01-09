Luke Zocchi, Chris Hemsworth’s personal trainer and Centr trainer, joined us live to tell us about how you can reach your wellness goals this New Year while giving back.

Centr, a world-leading wellness platform, announced the launch of its newest campaign, Moves That Matter, as a way to motivate users to create healthier habits in the new year. In partnership with Good Sports, Centr will encourage users to support children’s health by coming together through fitness.

The goal of this campaign will be to motivate users to bank active minutes in support of a healthy milestone goal and a charitable donation to Good Sports.

