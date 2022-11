The non-profit program Ready, Set, Gold! (RSG!) has been pairing Southern California students with Olympic and Paralympic athletes since 2006. RSG! mentors Jonathan Jones, a baseball player, and Natalia Mayara, a tennis Paralympian, demonstrate their fitness tutorials with a surprising exercise for pre-game prep. The 2022 program is free and registration is now open at readysetgold.net.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Nov. 5, 2022.