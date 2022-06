Only 3% of foster youth complete a college degree by age 26, but Los Angeles organization Ready to Succeed is working to change that. Co-founder Pat McCabe and Ready to Succeed scholar Reeves Gift discuss the program’s education and career support and how it is working to transform the lives of hundreds of system-affected youth in the nation’s largest foster care system.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on June 18, 2022.