Cancer survivor Bruno Campos joined us live to talk about his cancer journey and the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. This distinguished group of community leaders is determined to raise awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society’s mission and save more lives than ever before from breast cancer. For more info on Real Men Wear Pink including how you can donate or become an ambassador, you can visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 21, 2020.