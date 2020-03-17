Breaking News
L.A. County health officials to provide update on coronavirus

Recovering coronavirus patient returns home to Santa Clarita after being under quarantine for 41 days

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Santa Clarita resident Carl Goldman and owner of the hometown radio station KHTS joined us live via Skype from his home. Carl is finally back home after testing negative 2 consecutive days for coronavirus. Carl tested positive for coronavirus after going on a cruise to Southeast Asia with his wife. He was quarantined in Omaha, Nebraska since mid-February. Carl has been documenting his experience in a diary on the station’s website. To check out his blog, click here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter