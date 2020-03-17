Recovering coronavirus patient returns home to Santa Clarita after being under quarantine for 41 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Santa Clarita resident Carl Goldman and owner of the hometown radio station KHTS joined us live via Skype from his home. Carl is finally back home after testing negative 2 consecutive days for coronavirus. Carl tested positive for coronavirus after going on a cruise to Southeast Asia with his wife. He was quarantined in Omaha, Nebraska since mid-February. Carl has been documenting his experience in a diary on the station’s website. To check out his blog, click here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.