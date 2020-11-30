Recovering food and feeding those in need with Bracken’s Kitchen

Bill Bracken joined us live to tell us all about his non-profit that delivers hot and nutritious meals to communities in need. Bracken’s Kitchen uses recovered food – overprepared items from restaurants and hotel, ugly produce, overstocked items in a variety of areas, items nearing their best buy date, meats, and poultry that did not sell and had to be frozen are just a few examples of food that would be headed to the landfill if not for Bracken’s Kitchen. In 2020, they have already prepared and delivered over 1.6 million meals. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @brackenskitchen

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 30, 2020.