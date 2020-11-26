Recovering food & feeding those in need with Bracken’s Kitchen

Bill Bracken joined us live to tell us all about his non-profit that delivers hot and nutritious meals to communities in need. Bracken’s Kitchen uses recovered food – over prepared items from restaurants and hotel, ugly produce, overstocked items in a variety of areas, items nearing their best buy date, meats and poultry that did not sell and had to be frozen are just a few examples of food that would be headed to the landfill if not for Bracken’s kitchen. In 2020, they have already prepared and delivered over 1.6 million meals. For more info, you can go to his website or follow them on instagram @brackenskitchen
