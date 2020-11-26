Recovering food & feeding those in need with Bracken’s Kitchen

Gayle Anderson was live in Hollywood at the offices of Project Angel Food, where this holiday is not a day off for the non-profit organization. Project Angel Food staff is preparing meals and volunteers are going to deliver meals to clients, but pick-up for client delivery will be different this Thanksgiving due to the pandemic. Volunteers will conduct their duties without risky physical contact. Deemed an essential service by Mayor Eric Garcetti, Project Angel Food has enrolled and served more clients in a shorter time span than ever before:

Since the pandemic began, the non-profit organization’s client base has increased from 1,500 to 2,300 people fed per day, a 54% increase throughout 4,700+ square miles of Los Angeles County.