The co-founders of Vote Saver, Jono Klein and Bharath Katragadda joined us live to tell us all about their non-partisan, not-for-profit organization Vote Saver that reduces wait time for voters who need it most – senior citizens, essential workers, voters with disabilities, and U.S. Veterans. For more info on Vote Saver and how you can sign up or volunteer, you can visit VoteSaver.org or follow them on Instagram @VoteSaver

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 2, 2020.