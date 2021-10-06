Register to watch special discussion on diversity and journalism moderated by Frank Buckley

Our own Frank Buckley, along with Los Angeles Times columnist Erika Smith, will moderate a discussion Wednesday evening about diversity and journalism. 

Guests will include Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida and Vice President of News for ABC7 Pam Chen. 

Merida and Chen will discuss their career trajectories and offer insights about why diverse newsroom leaders matter.

The event is co-sponsored by the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJN) and the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

Anyone interested in watching the discussion live can register on Eventbrite.com. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

