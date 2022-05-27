Megan Telles reports from Huntington Beach in Orange County where the PRJKT group is on hand to reinvent some of the concession stands at beaches in Huntington Beach to kick off the summer season and Memorial Day Weekend.

The PRJKT Restaurant Group preaches culinary experience and adventures that includes live dining experiences, live music, special events and playful interpretations. They focus on these experiences to celebrate California culture.

Two of the locations featured in Huntington Beach are SeaLegs at the beach and The Sand Box Beach Essentials.

To learn more about the PRJKT group, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 27, 2022.