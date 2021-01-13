Relieve back & neck pain, improve strength & mobility with new fitness platform FITFOREVER

Dr. Jeremy Jones joined us to tell us all about his new fitness platform called FITFOREVER that provides highly educational instruction for proper form and safe exercises that focus on building the fundamental basics, improving flexibility, core strength and ultimately, long-term health. This new platform features customized digital fitness programs from leading doctors and sports performance experts that you can do at home with little to no equipment. For more info, you can visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 13, 2021.