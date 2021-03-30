Remarkable Women: Zabie Yamasaki

Gayle Anderson was live in Glendale at the Museum of Neon for KTLA Giving Tuesday.

Art lovers who have fantasized about having a museum gallery to themselves may make this dream a reality this spring through a special raffle fundraiser that supports MONA after a year of mandated closure and gives one lucky couple or pod the opportunity to share quality time and a unique and inspiring experience. For as little as $5, MONA supporters can support the museum while putting their name in the hat for a chance at a night to remember.