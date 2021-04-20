Remembering the 1999 Columbine massacre with clinical psychologist and attorney Dr. Lisa Strohman

When Columbine happened in 1999, Dr. Lisa Strohman had begun with the FBI as a Visiting Scholar in Quantico. The unit she was working with was assigned to cover the tragedy. Although she was not one of the profilers assigned to the investigation, she remembers sitting in an FBI conference room watching as profiling agents combed through hundreds of pages of legal history, online chat room discussions, and MySpace posts. Dr. Strohman says her life changed that day. Columbine was the first mass shooting in which the internet played a major role. It was at that moment that she knew she wanted to spend her life protecting children, most especially from the dangers of the digital world (social media). This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 20, 2021.