Reopening schools amid pandemic, protecting your child’s health with Dr. Tanya Altmann

Gayle Anderson reports artist, designer, and art professor Eric Junker has produced a free downloadable WASH YOUR HANDS coloring book to help families color their quarantine and stay occupied during the Covid-19 restrictions and school closings.

In addition to his art education work and activism, the internationally renown muralist has now added RESIST HATE posters to his WASH YOUR HANDS poster series as well as BLACK LIVES MATTER t-shirts to fundraise for BLACK LIVES MATTER LA and The Los Angeles Bail Action Fund.