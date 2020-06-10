Reopening schools amid pandemic, protecting your child’s health with Dr. Tanya Altmann

Breaking News
Watch live: L.A. police commission holding virtual meeting
Dr. Fauci says it’s time to think about reopening schools. California School Superintendent Tony Thurmond released guidance on how to reopen campuses. Pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us to weigh in. For more info on Dr. Tanya, you can visit her website or follow her on social media @DrTanyaAltmann. For more info on Calabasas Pediatrics Wellness Center, visit their website.

