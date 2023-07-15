Jay Brewer and his team of dedicated animal aficionados are keepers to over 600 rare and exotic reptiles, along with his three daughters, at the famous Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley. Now their story is becoming a Roku series, Reptile Royalty, launching July 21. Jay stopped by with a score of snakes and reptiles to preview the new show. Lauren Lyster and Kacey Montoya cozied up with a crocodile and petted a python while Pedro Rivera suddenly remembered he had to be somewhere else.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on July 15, 2023.