In September 2022, two orphaned mountain lions, Rose and Sage, found a new home at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. One year later, they are thriving and exploring their habitat in Eagle Canyon, becoming a captivating focal point for zoo visitors. The Living Desert CEO Allen Monroe joined KTLA live from Palm Desert to discuss the anniversary and the zoo’s conservation practices.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Oct. 22, 2023.