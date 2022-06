Lissa Bankston, Therabody’s Director of Education, joined us live to share how Therabody has expanded to whole-body wellness centers, Reset.

Reset is designed to deliver a spectrum of mind-body health and wellness services, providing clients access to premium technologies and trained experts who can guide them through a curated experience.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 8, 2022.