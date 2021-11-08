Rethinking Thanksgiving: The 400th Anniversary of Thanksgiving – Part 1

Gayle Anderson began part one of a four-part series observing the 400th Anniversary of Thanksgiving and Rethinking Thanksgiving. The rethinking takes us to Native Americans on the California coast and their perspective of Thanksgiving. Today, Gayle started with the story of the Chumash, whose homeland included the coast of California between Malibu and Paso Robles as well as the Northern Channel Islands.

Gayle takes us to the Chumash Indian Museum, 3290 Lang Ranch Parkway, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. The museum is open Saturdays and Sundays in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Visit the museum’s website for more information.

According to the museum’s website: “…The Chumash Indian Museum is a historical site and living history center. This museum is dedicated to restoring and preserving an awareness of the Chumash people and their historical, cultural, material and present-day influence, as well as the natural environment and historical significance of this site. Through exhibits, events, and educational programs, the Chumash Indian Museum serves as a gathering place for a partnership with the native and non-native communities connecting the past with the present to continue the shared future…”

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 8, 2021.