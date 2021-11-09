Rethinking Thanksgiving: The 400th Anniversary of Thanksgiving – Part 2

Gayle Anderson continues the four-part series observing the 400th Anniversary of Thanksgiving and Rethinking Thanksgiving. The rethinking takes us to Native Americans on the California coast and their perspective of Thanksgiving.

Today, we learn the story of the Tongva people, whose homeland was most of the Los Angeles Basin and more. Gayle takes us to the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, 90036.

The new museum opened in September acknowledging and dedicating the location to the Tongva people, who were the original residents of the Mid-Wilshire location. The blessing was presented by Tongva Spiritual Leader and Cultural Consultant James (Jimi) Castillo.

To learn more about the first people to call Los Angeles home visit the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County’s website. The museum, as well as its website, features “Indigenous L.A.” information on the topics of cross-cultural connections, cultural revitalization, stories from Indigenous communities and more.

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90007

213-763-3466

