Rethinking Thanksgiving – The Native American perspective

Today is the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving and November is Native American Heritage Month. So, Gayle Anderson spent the morning at the home of a Native American family she met at the opening of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for their perspective on this holiday.

Washington Post: “This tribe helped the Pilgrims survive for their first Thanksgiving. They still regret it 400 years later.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 25, 2021.

