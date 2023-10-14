Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that occurs mostly in girls and leads to severe impairments, affecting nearly every aspect of life. Local mom and International Rett Syndrome Foundation family empowerment representative, Sherri Brady, joined KTLA alongside daughter Lauren, who is living with Rett Syndrome, to discuss ISRF’s upcoming SoCal Rett Family Picnic and Strollathon, taking place Oct. 21 in Whittier. Visit socal.strollathon.org for more information.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Oct. 14, 2023.