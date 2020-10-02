Rev. Al Sharpton on his new book ‘Rise Up,’ where he addresses the Black Lives Matter movement, policing in America and the upcoming presidential election

Reverend Al Sharpton joined us live to talk about his new book “Rise Up – Confronting a Country at the Crossroads.” In the book, Rev. Sharpton draws on his decades of unique experience as a civil rights leader, a politician, and a television and radio host to encourage voters to stand up for what they believe and enact change in their country. The book is available at AlSharptonBooks.com or you can follow him on Twitter @TheReevAl or Instagram @real_sharpton

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 2, 2020.

