Reverse disease and optimize health & performance with Dr. Mark Hyman’s new book, ‘The Pegan Diet’

Top functional medicine expert and Best-Selling author Mark Hyman joined us live to tell us all about his new book The Pegan Diet – 21 Practical Principles for Reclaiming Your Health in a Nutritionally Confusing World. Using a food is medicine approach, Dr. Hyman explains how to take the best aspects of a paleo diet and the vegan diet to create a roadmap that is not only good for your brain and body but also good for the planet. For more info, you can go to PeganDiet.com or follow Dr. Hyman on social media, @DrMarkHyman.