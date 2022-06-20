Many remember Rex Lee from the HBO series “Entourage” and the sitcom series “Young and Hungry.”

Right now, the actor stars in the comedy thriller film “Keeping Company.” The film is about two insurance salesman who get more than they bargained for. However, the film has a deeper meaning.

“The journey that they’re on sort of parallels their journey through the corporate world of this insurance company,” Lee explained. “It’s a satire and commentary on wealth and class in today’s society.”

When it came to this role, Lee was definitely drawn to the writing more than anything.

“I found the writing to be so outrageous, not just for the sake of being outrageous,” he explained. “I thought that the script was trying to say something and that appealed to me, but I also loved that it was wild.”

“Keeping Company” is available on video on-demand now.