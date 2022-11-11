Rihanna attends the Fenty Exclusive Preview on May 23, 2019 in Paris, France. ( Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images For Fenty)

Rihanna has dropped another treat for her fans.

The singer released her second single from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

“Born Again” is another ballad for the Marvel sequel. It comes on the heels of “Lift Me Up,” the movie’s first single. The song debuted at number two this week on the Billboard Hot 100.

She released a visualizer for “Lift Me Up” on YouTube on Thursday evening, which has already amassed almost 98,000 views.

The new music is something the Rihanna Navy has been looking forward to for years. “ANTI” was the last album she released, which was in 2016.

In May, the Fenty Beauty founder and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed a baby boy. The couple have been keeping a rather low profile since the bundle of joy’s arrival, until now.

Just days ago, Rihanna hinted new music was on the way when she was talking about her upcoming performance at the Super Bowl.

The “Umbrella” singer will be headling Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Feb. 12, 2023.