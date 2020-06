16-year-old youth leader Davion Pilgrim, who spoke alongside L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti at a recent press conference about the George Floyd protests joined us live with his mentor Senior Paster Dr. Michael J. Fisher to discuss the ongoing protests and the need to support the voices of young people. For more information on The Greater Zion Church Family led by Dr. Michael J. Fisher in Compton, visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 4, 2020.