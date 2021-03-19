Rise up against AAPI hate & discrimination with Asian American Advancing Justice Los Angeles

The CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles, Connie Chung Joe joined us live to discuss the rise in hate incidents targeting Asian Americans. Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Los Angeles is the nation’s largest legal and civil rights organization for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. For more info, you can visit advancingjustice-la.org. And to help them track hate, you can go to StandAgainstHatred.org

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 19, 2021.