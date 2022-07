Rising singer Tiera Kennedy joined us live to discuss her breakout year and her unique stamp on country music.

Tiera also shared details of her daily radio show, “The Tiera Show,” and performed her hit “Found It In You.”

Tiera’s independently released self-titled EP is available to stream on all major music platforms.

Stay up to date with Tiera by visiting her website or following her on Instagram and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 5, 2022.