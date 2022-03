In a popular online video, a U.S. Army sergeant based in Riverside surprised his mom, Helen, with a visit home to his native New York. After eight months away from home, Sgt. Adam Mazzeo appeared at his mother’s Rochester workplace for a touching reunion. Sgt. Mazzeo joined KTLA to discuss the special family moment.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on March 5, 2022.