Size-inclusive clothing company Superfit Hero Activewear is one of ten finalists in Barclay’s “Small Business Big Wins” contest supporting small business owners.

Owner Micki Krimmel discussed what the $60,000 prize would mean for her company following the challenges of the pandemic and what makes her small business so unique.

Votes for Superfit Hero can be cast at BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com through April 22.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 16, 2022.