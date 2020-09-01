Road trip essentials for safety, comfort and entertainment with lifestyle expert Stacie Krajchir

For more info on everything featured in the segment and more on lifestyle expert Stacie Krajchir-Tom visit her website. You can follow her on social media @pancakesandhula

Organizing Essentials

World Market is the one-stop shop for organizing road trip must haves. From gourmet snacks, and car games to colorful baskets that will keep essentials streamlined from start to finish.

Enhance Road Safety

The Mighty Mount Automatic Grip Wireless Phone Holder attaches to your windshield and allows you to easily glance safely at online maps while listening to voice instructions.

Stay fully charged on the road with the CASECO Marble Wireless 8K Charging Power Bank. Allows you to charge up to three devices at once.

UV Covid Safety Tool

The Jacuzzi UV Wand surface sterilizer that disinfects 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses within seconds.

Fuel Up and Hydrate!

Keep a car cooler on hand and pack it with healthy snacks and beverages to stay fueled on the road. Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler.

R.E.D.D plant-based protein bars.

Essentia Water Ionized Alkaline Bottled Water

Essentia Water is ionized alkaline water that has a pH of 9.5 or higher. A unique, proprietary three-step process that involves purification to remove contaminants and make the water 99.9% pure, the infusion of a mineral blend in trace amounts, and ionization to remove bitter-tasting acidic ions.

First-Aid on the Road

The Bug Bite Thing is a suction tool that extracts insect saliva or venom from under the skin and eliminates the itching, swelling, and pain caused by bug bites and bee stings. $10. free shipping.

Car Wellness

HEY DEWY is a portable humidifier with a USB cord and up to 10-hours of continuous cool mist, making it easy to take on-the-go. Leave plugged into your car to keep your face hydrated and to keep your car feeling fresh your entire trip!

