Gene Simmons is debuting his artwork for the first time in Las Vegas. He also gave an update on his breakthrough covid case. He credits being vaccinated for his non-symptomatic infection.

His artwork debuts from Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 at the Animazing Gallery at the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian Resort. For more information, click here. You can see KISS perform in Las Vegas starting Dec. 19.

