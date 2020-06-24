Rockwell Table & Stage offering free lunch to frontline healthcare workers

The Chef and Owner of Rockwell Table and Stage Wayne Elias joined us to talk about his restaurant, how to patio is open for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch and the free lunch he’s offering to frontline healthcare workers on Thursday, June 25 from 11:30a – 3p with the purchase of a full priced entree. Reservations are required. You can call 323-661-6163 or visit their website for more info.
