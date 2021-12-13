Rose Parade 2022 preview #7: Phoenix Decorating

Gayle Anderson was in Irwindale to see the work on the 2022 Rose Parade Floats being produced by Phoenix Decorating Company. Today’s Rose Parade Float Preview spotlights the work on floats for the city of Alhambra and the city of Hope.

For more information about Phoenix Decorating Company’s 2022 Rose Parade Floats, visit their website.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 13, 2021.