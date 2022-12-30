Gayle Anderson wraps up our series of “deco week,” float decoration week, reports for all of the organizations building Rose Parade Floats for the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. The work must be completed in time for Sunday’s judging and Monday’s parade.

Today, Gayle Anderson is in Irwindale at Fiesta Parade Floats to see the decoration work required for the float constructed for the Aids Health Care Foundation and Health Housing Foundation.

Volunteers are invited to participate and help decorate.

Rose Parade Float Deco Week

Fiesta Parade Floats

Irwindale

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 , email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 30, 2022.