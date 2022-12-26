It’s “deco week,” float decoration week, for all of the organizations building Rose Parade floats for the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade.

Gayle Anderson was in Irwindale at Fiesta Parade Floats to see the decoration work required for the float constructed for the City of Torrance named “For the Love of Nature.”

Volunteers are invited to participate. Volunteer guidelines are on torrancerosefloat.org.

Rose Parade Float Deco Week

City of Torrance

“For the Love of Nature”

Volunteers Needed!

Fiesta Parade Floats

Irwindale

fiestaparadefloats.com

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 , email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 26, 2022.