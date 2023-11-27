Gayle Anderson reports major float testing has been going on at Phoenix Decorating Company, which has a huge responsibility of producing 17 of the 40 Rose Parade Floats we’ll see Jan. 1, 2024. The float construction techniques used by the company were produced by Isabella Coleman (1892-1982), the first female to design floats for the Tournament of Roses Parade. In fact, the owners of Phoenix Decorating Company worked for Coleman for many years.

Gayle looked at the development of four of the recently tested floats: Western Asset, Core Kidney (new participant), Enjoy Illinois, and Newport Beach (new participant) using the Coleman techniques.

To see the complete list of Rose Parade Floats being produced by Phoenix Decorating Company, visit phoenixdeco.com.

Volunteers are needed to decorate the Phoenix Decorating Company floats. Kiwanis International, Rose Float Club and the Petal Pushers serve as volunteer decorators coordinators for Phoenix Decorating Company at Rose Float Plaza South.

Signup with Kiwanis International: signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4caeae2da6f8c16-2024

Signup with the Petal Pushers: petalpushers.org

You may volunteer for any or all the dates listed, however, they do ask that when you sign up you be prepared to work a full shift of 8 hours each time.

PLEASE NOTE: For insurance purposes, they ask that decorators MUST be at least 13 years of age. When you arrive for your pre-scheduled shift, you will be assigned to where you are needed. You might be asked to cut flowers. You might be asked to decorate a certain float. They will strive to make sure you have a great time and feel a sense of accomplishment when you are done!

By the way, you might get a bit messy, so please wear proper working attire.

Here is the 2024 Phoenix Decorating Company Rose Parade Volunteer Dry Decoration Schedule:

Saturday, Dec. 2 @ 8 a.m. & 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 @ 8 a.m. & 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 @ 8 a.m. & 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 @ 8 a.m. & 4 p.m.

To learn more about Isabella Coleman: Rose Parade Float Designer and Innovator, read: americacomesalive.com/Isabella-coleman-rose-parade-float-designer-innovator.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram and Threads: KTLAChannel5Gayle, and X (formerly known as Twitter:) KTLA5Gayle.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on Nov. 27, 2023.