We continued our coverage of the final push to complete the floats for the Rose Parade and meet some of the people connected to the floats we will see Jan. 1, 2024.

On Dec. 28 at Fiesta Parade Floats, Gayle Anderson introduced us to the following floats and the representatives for Explore Louisiana.

According to Louisiana officials, in keeping with this year’s parade theme, “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language,” a gigantic jester will be accompanied by three renowned, real-life Louisiana musicians. Zydeco accordionist Sean Ardoin, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw and rock and roll guitarist James Burton will perform from the rolling float.

This will be the third year Louisiana is represented in the popular Rose Parade, which was founded in 1890. The parade attracts a live audience of approximately 700,000.

According to the office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the 2024 jester float will cost the state $350,000, but its appearance will garner almost $40 million in advertising.

To volunteer to help decorate Louisiana’s jester float in Pasadena, visit ExploreLouisiana.com.

To learn more about all the floats being produced by Fiesta Parade Floats check out FiestaParadeFloats.com.

To volunteer to help decorate the floats, contact the following volunteer coordinating organization go to FloatDecorators.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 28, 2023.