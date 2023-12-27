We continued our coverage of the final push to complete the floats for the Rose Parade and meet some of the people connected to the floats we will see Jan. 1, 2024.

Jan. 27at Fiesta Parade Floats, Gayle Anderson introduced us to following floats and the representatives for Kaiser Permanente and their 2024 Rose Parade Float titled “Symphony of You!” According to Pasadena Now, the name of the float signifies the seamless collaboration within Kaiser Permanente, an orchestrated effort dedicated to the individual care of each member, a Kaiser Permanente statement said. Kaiser Permanente’s float, their 18th Rose Parade entry, echoes the overarching theme of the 2024 Rose Parade, “Celebrating a World of Music.”

To learn more about all the floats being produced by Fiesta Parade Floats, visit FiestaParadeFloats.com.

To volunteer to help decorate the floats, contact the following volunteer coordinating organization at FloatDecorators.com.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram and Threads: KTLAChannel5Gayle, and X (Formerly Known As Twitter:) KTLA5Gayle.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 27, 2023.